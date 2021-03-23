Red Jug Pub to come to Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY – On Main Street in Binghamton, a bar with locations in other Upstate college towns is set to open soon.

The Red Jug Pub will be opening at 17 to 19 Main Street, between Front and Oak Streets.

Its other locations are in Oneonta, Cortland and Brockport.

While plans for the 4th location were announced in August of 2019, renovations on the former Binghamton Optical building have ramped up in recent months.

The bar is currently hiring staff.

Red Jug boasts dozens of beers on tap, being open 365 days per year and a wide selection of merchandise.

Its slogan is ‘we’re here whenever you need a beer.”