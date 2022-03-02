BINGHAMTON, NY -The Anderson Center at Binghamton University is presenting bagpipers of a slightly different stripe tomorrow evening.

The Red Hot Chili Pipers from Scotland call themselves bagpipes with attitude.

They combine rock and roll with traditional Scottish bagpiping for what promises to be a blazing hot concert.

The band has decided to bring some local flavor to the performance by inviting members of the Edward P Maloney Memorial Pipe Band on stage with them for a couple of songs.

Quartermaster of the Maloney Band Josh Nytch says it’s a big honor.

“From mid February through the beginning of April, we are going every weekend and doing things for the St. Patrick’s Day season. So, for us to have a night like this where we can share the stage with a world renowned band, it’s a big deal,” says Nytch.

The concert is tomorrow at 7:30.

Tickets were selling fast.

For information, got to Anderson.Binghamton.edu.