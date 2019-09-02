Two local Red Cross volunteers head south to help with relief

A pair of local volunteers will be heading down South to aid the Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts.



Diane Dellacorino-Thomas of Harpursville and Christian Passela of Bainbridge will be joining the Red Cross in Florida to aid with sheltering.



While the exact path is still uncertain, as much as 15 inches of rain, flooding and high storm surge could lead to as many as 50 thousand people in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina needing emergency shelter.

The Red Cross is mobilizing 600 trained volunteers from all over the country, 20 emergency response vehicles and more than 60 tractor trailer loads full of relief supplies to help those in the storm’s path.