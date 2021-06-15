Red Cross urgently seeking blood donors

BINGHAMTON, NY- As the nation sees a rise of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries it is also facing a sever shortage in blood.

The American Red Cross is urging all eligible donors, and especially those of type O or giving platelets to book an appointment as soon as possible to help prevent any delays for those undergoing critical patient care.

Those who donate any time from now until June 30th will receive a $5 amazon gift card as a thank you from the Red Cross.

To book your appointment visit Gift Card For Donating Blood | Red Cross Blood Services.