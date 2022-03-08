(WWTI) — The American Red Cross confirmed that beginning March 7, it resumed testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

According to the Red Cross, this testing will identify potential donations that can be processed into convalescent plasma which, based on new clinical trial data, can support immunocompromised patients.

The Red Cross said specifically that patients with immunosuppressive diseases or those receiving immunosuppressive treatments may benefit from convalescent plasma with high levels of COVID-19 antibodies.

To test for COVID-19 antibodies, the Red Cross will use the Ortho VITROS® Anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG Quantitative Test. This test can detect antibodies from either past exposure to the virus, or from having received a COVID-19 vaccine.

This will be conducted by the organization for a limited time.

Test results will indicate if COVID-19 antibodies are detected, and further if the level of antibodies is high enough to meet FDA requirements for the production of convalescent plasma.

However, the Red Cross said that results do not indicate an individual’s potential immunity against any given variant of the virus. This test is also not being conducted to diagnose illnesses, including COVID-19.

At this time, the Red Cross is not recruiting donors specifically for dedicated apheresis convalescent plasma donation. Antibody testing will be performed on all donations made on or after March 7, 2022.

For more information, or to make an appointment to donate blood, platelets or plasma, visit the American Red Cross website.