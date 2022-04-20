DEPOSIT, NY – The Red Cross is staffing the shelters for those impacted by yesterday’s storm.

Another shelter location is the Deposit Fire Department at 130 Second Street.

The station provides residents with water, snacks, electricity, and warmth.

Many residents are coming in to charge their phones and take a case of water; while others utilized the warm beds overnight.

The shelter began operating at 5PM yesterday and Red Cross staff intend to stay there until hearing otherwise.

“Last we knew, the power company said that the power would be on in this region 11PM Wednesday. So, that’s hopeful; but we just have to be on call and wait and see what happens. Cause a disaster like this is a fluid situation and we’re ready to respond,” he says.

As of 5PM today, Deposit is no longer in a State of Emergency.

The Red Cross emergency shelter will remain open tonight for anyone needed food, water, or place to stay.