Red Cross looking for donors

BINGHAMTON, NY – The American Red Cross is once again looking for people to donate blood.

Anyone who donates through July 31st will receive a ten dollar Amazon gift card and will be entered to win free gas for a year.

Additionally, donors will be entered to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm.

The Red Cross states that while receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will not prevent you from donating, donors should know the manufacturer of their vaccine.

There are a number of blood drives scheduled locally for the rest of July.

Make an appointment at RedCross.org.

