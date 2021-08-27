Red Cross in need of volunteers

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Red Cross is looking for volunteers to help with disaster relief efforts.

An open house was held to further educate those interested in helping with needs brought on by disasters, such as housing, mental and physical health difficulties, food and more.

The Red Cross helps with everything from house fires to huge natural disasters.

Interim Director for the Southern Tier chapter, Zachariah Riley, says there’s many different areas people can help with.

“They come to the Red Cross to give back but they stay because they become part of a family and a community. And, when you see the mission, it’s hard not to buy into preventing and alleviating human suffering, so when our volunteers join us, they join to give back but they stay because of that feeling of just giving back to the community,” says Riley.

Riley says volunteer needs vary, but the region could be looking for as many as 250 new volunteers

If you missed the open house but still want more information, you can visit RedCross.org.