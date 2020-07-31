Red Cross honors Police Sergeant after he saved man from burning building

KIRKWOOD, NY – The Red Cross honored a local state trooper for reacting quickly, while rescuing residents from a house fire.

Last November, Sergeant Robert Bloom was headed to the Broome County Police Academy graduation, when he noticed large pools of smoke coming from a neighbors home.

The front corner of the house was on fire and Jeffery Zisko, who was bedridden, was still inside with his mother, Bonnie Zisko.

Sergeant Bloom, the father Gary Zisko, and their neighbor, John Welch, entered the burning home and urged Bonnie to exit the structure.

Zisko and Bloom unhooked Jeffery from his machines, got him into his wheelchair and pushed him to safety.

And although there were some minor injuries, Sergeant Bloom couldn’t be happier about how things turned out.

“We do a thankless job a lot of the time and I realize I did this as a civilian and I wasn’t necessarily working when it happened, but it’s really nice to just be able to help someone. I can look myself in the mirror and say somebody’s life is better because of what we did that day and how we helped them and that’s really the take away. I mean, this is wonderful. This recognition nationally from the Red Cross is absolutely wonderful,” says Bloom.

Bloom was planning to play his bagpipes at the police academy graduation so he was wearing his kilt during the rescue.

Bloom was presented with the American Red Cross Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action in a ceremony yesterday.

