BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) A non-profit that responds to disasters and other critical needs is reminding people that the need doesn’t take a summer vacation.

Zachariah Riley, the executive director for the Southern Tier Chapter of the American Red Cross, spoke with the Binghamton Noon Rotary Club this week.

He spoke about the need for donations, and what we can do locally to alleviate the damage from disasters. Currently, Riley says the large-scale disaster relief is addressing the wildfires in Maui and the hurricane in Southern California.

The Southern Tier Chapter spans across 12 counties. Riley says this time of year, the Red Cross definitely sees a drop in both monetary and blood donations.

“With individuals taking vacations right now, we do see a drop in donations. We’re not at a critical point or anything life threatening, but we definitely want to stay and keep a supply, so we’re really pushing to get donations in. We also have a physical site here in Endicott, although the Red Cross does not need a physical site to be in a community, our volunteers are everywhere,” said Riley.

Riley says that the Red Cross supplies over 40% of the nation’s blood.

If you are interested in donating or volunteering, visit redcross.org.