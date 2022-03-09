BINGAHMTON, NY – The Binghamton Fire department worked with the Red Cross to host a blood drive.

The blood drive took place inside the State Office Building, so the workers there helped out as well.

Binghamton Firefighter, Chris Mallery stated that the Red Cross has been in dire need of blood since the pandemic started.

A lot of the recent blood drives have even been canceled due to COVID, which is why the one yesterday was important.

Which is why Mallery says the Binghamton Fire Department wanted to help in any way they could.

“We get called to mitigate issues, fix problems- you know, whether it be a fire or a leak or some kind of gas leak or water leak or lead call. Whatever it is, this is just one more way that we can reach out and help out the community and that’s what we’re trying to do,” says Mallery.

Mallery adds that the fire department works with the Red Cross as often as it can to help out.

It took place yesterday from 11 to 3 and anyone was encouraged to come and donate.