Red Cross Blood Drive in memory of Binghamton University/Chenango Valley alum

BINGHAMTON, NY – The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive in memory of a Binghamton University and Chenango Valley alum.

Megan Santa Croce passed away from a rare form of cancer in November of 2018, at the age of 23.

For the second year in a row, you can give blood in her memory.

The drive will be held at the Taste NY Building on Upper Front Street on Saturday, November 20th from 9 to 2.

To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org, or download the Blood Donor app and enter sponsor code MEGAN.

