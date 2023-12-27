BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH)- As the holidays wrap up, the Broome County landfill is reminding people what can and cannot be recycled.

The county Division of Solid Waste, which operates the landfill, says regular wrapping paper can be recycled. However, wrapping paper with glitter, foil and other non paper materials are considered regular trash.

Christmas trees can also be taken for recycling for free at the landfill as long as they have no decorations. The landfill turns those trees into compost which is then made available to residents.

Director of Solid Waste Management Debra Smith believes more residents should think about whether their unwanted items can be reused rather than just throwing them away.

“We really try to get people to think about waste reduction, because if we can get them to think about not creating the waste, then that’s really the best way to go that we’re not troubled with how we’re going manage it at the tail end.” said Director of Solid Waste Management, Debra Smith.

Smith says anyone is free to bring their trees to the landfill anytime during operating hours until the end of January. Other places accepting trees are Grippen Park in Endicott, and the Department of Environmental Conservation offices in Kirkwood which turn the trees into wood chips for trails and other uses.

For more information on what is and isn’t recyclable, go to GoBroomeCounty.com/solidwaste