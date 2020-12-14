Recounting of paper ballots begins in the battle for the 22nd District

BINGHAMTON, NY – It’s back to the drawing board this week for all eight boards of elections in the 22nd Congressional District.

After a court order, each county is doing a partial recount of paper ballots that began today in Madison, Herkimer, and Oswego counties.

Republican candidate Claudia Tenney currently holds a 12 vote lead over Democratic incumbent Anthony Brindisi.

Elections commissioners and attorneys for both candidates spent the day reviewing and correcting, if they can, mistakes made in canvassing paper ballots.

Broome and Tioga Counties plan to recanvass some of their affidavit and absentee ballots tomorrow with Chenango County slated to begin Wednesday afternoon.