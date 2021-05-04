Reclaim program wins New York State School Boards Association Champions of Change Board

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Broome-Tioga BOCES program is being honored for providing access to medical care for its students.

The Reclaim program received the Champions of Change award today from the New York State School Boards Association for its partnership with Lourdes.

Twice this school year, Lourdes sent its mobile primary care van to the school to offer on-site medical and psychiatric services.

Lourdes also sent a pediatrician on a couple of occasions and Reclaim facilitated telehealth sessions for students while at school.

Reclaim Clinical Administrator Nelly Smith proposed the partnership, having worked previously as a social worker for Lourdes.

She wants her students and families to know that preventative medical care is available.

“In Reclaim, we’re really, really focused on family engagement. We try to stay very close to our families and communicate with them. I think schools are a wonderful place where communication can come from consistently in a way that commercials and billboards that healthcare institutions often put out, it’s not as personal. In Reclaim, we’re very relationship based,” says Smith.

Smith says that with Reclaim serving students from a 3 county region, it can be difficult for parents to travel long distances to pick up their kids to take them to doctors appointments.

She says she hopes that the partnership with Lourdes can continue and serve as an inspiration for other schools.