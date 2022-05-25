BINGHAMTON, NY – Outstanding high school seniors around the Southern Tier were recognized for their performance in Math and Science.
Tuesday, May 24, SUNY Broome President, Kevin Drumm presented students with the Frank G. Paul Medal of Excellence. The recognition includes a medal and cash award for the top scoring male and female students in math and science.
Medal recipients who are attending SUNY Broome will be considered for the Francis and Lillian Paul Scholarship. Students who attend Broome and received the Francis and Lillian Paul Scholarship are also eligible for a transfer scholarship upon graduating, to help complete their bachelor’s degree.
Gianna Rullo, a senior from Chenango Forks, says it is an honor to be recognized for her hard work, and hopes this award helps her transition into the college life.
Chenango Forks Senior, Gianna Rullo says, “I’m going to Syracuse University for architecture. So going in with that math and science, I kind of put them together along with my art, I love art, and painting especially, photo realism. So once I did that I kind of put everything together and found that architecture was the career for me and now I’m going to Syracuse. It’s a five year program, so I’m going to be there a little bit longer than everybody else but I’m really excited.”
Below is the list of recipients:
Binghamton High School
Mathias Baskett
Cecilia McDonald
Central Baptist Christian Academy
Jewelien Willson
Chenango Forks High School
Philip Neville
Gianna Rullo
Chenango Valley High School
Corey Ashman
Isabelle Dithrich
Deposit High School
Caden Fortunato
Zoe Gifford
Greene High School
Paige Estabrook
Tyler Fleming
Harpursville High School
Justin Fargo
Sarah Young
Johnson City High School
Shelby Pepper
Aaron Vrablic
Maine-Endwell High School
Tyler Boura
Sydney Velez Mattiace
Newark Valley High School
Patrick Bishop
Phaedra Day
Owego Free Academy
Adam Gault
Caoilainn O’Hara
Ross Corners Christian Academy
Joseph Green
Allison Griffis
Seton Catholic Central High School
Christian Kang
Rose Nguyen
Susquehanna Valley High School
Logan Everson
Gianna Morabito
Tioga Central High School
Kate Burrowes
Joshua Snell
Union-Endicott High School
Brooke Melby
Amari Williams
Vestal High School
Ashton Holden
Lorena Iosub
Whitney Point High School
Taylor Canniff
Luke Czebiniak
Windsor High School
Alejandro Chavarria
Tanis MacNamee