BINGHAMTON, NY – Outstanding high school seniors around the Southern Tier were recognized for their performance in Math and Science.

Tuesday, May 24, SUNY Broome President, Kevin Drumm presented students with the Frank G. Paul Medal of Excellence. The recognition includes a medal and cash award for the top scoring male and female students in math and science.

Medal recipients who are attending SUNY Broome will be considered for the Francis and Lillian Paul Scholarship. Students who attend Broome and received the Francis and Lillian Paul Scholarship are also eligible for a transfer scholarship upon graduating, to help complete their bachelor’s degree.

Gianna Rullo, a senior from Chenango Forks, says it is an honor to be recognized for her hard work, and hopes this award helps her transition into the college life.

Chenango Forks Senior, Gianna Rullo says, “I’m going to Syracuse University for architecture. So going in with that math and science, I kind of put them together along with my art, I love art, and painting especially, photo realism. So once I did that I kind of put everything together and found that architecture was the career for me and now I’m going to Syracuse. It’s a five year program, so I’m going to be there a little bit longer than everybody else but I’m really excited.”

Below is the list of recipients:

Binghamton High School

Mathias Baskett

Cecilia McDonald

Central Baptist Christian Academy

Jewelien Willson

Chenango Forks High School

Philip Neville

Gianna Rullo

Chenango Valley High School

Corey Ashman

Isabelle Dithrich

Deposit High School

Caden Fortunato

Zoe Gifford

Greene High School

Paige Estabrook

Tyler Fleming

Harpursville High School

Justin Fargo

Sarah Young

Johnson City High School

Shelby Pepper

Aaron Vrablic

Maine-Endwell High School

Tyler Boura

Sydney Velez Mattiace

Newark Valley High School

Patrick Bishop

Phaedra Day

Owego Free Academy

Adam Gault

Caoilainn O’Hara

Ross Corners Christian Academy

Joseph Green

Allison Griffis

Seton Catholic Central High School

Christian Kang

Rose Nguyen

Susquehanna Valley High School

Logan Everson

Gianna Morabito

Tioga Central High School

Kate Burrowes

Joshua Snell

Union-Endicott High School

Brooke Melby

Amari Williams

Vestal High School

Ashton Holden

Lorena Iosub

Whitney Point High School

Taylor Canniff

Luke Czebiniak

Windsor High School

Alejandro Chavarria

Tanis MacNamee