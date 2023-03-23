TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Chenango Forks student has combined her love of art and food in a project that brought her closer to her family’s heritage.

Junior Kenadie Dunlap is the winner of the Recipe Art Project, a collaboration between Cornell Cooperative Extension and Forks art teacher Lindsay Doolittle.

Students in Doolittle’s watercolor class were asked to design artwork for a family recipe.

Dunlap chose holubtsi in honor of her father’s Ukrainian background.

The traditional dish features a mixture of rice, beef, carrots, tomatoes, garlic and onions wrapped in cabbage leaves and baked with tomato sauce.

Dunlap says she hadn’t had holubtsi before and now it’s one of her favorite foods.

“It’s a comfort food. It’s warm and you can eat it any day. It doesn’t matter the season. It’s just very homey.”

Dunlap joined CCE Nutrition Educator Ann Supa in the Farmers Market commercial kitchen today to record a demonstration of how to make the recipe.

Once it’s edited, it will get posted to the CCE Broome Nutrition Programs page on Facebook.

By the way, all of the ingredients in Dunlap’s dish can be purchased at the Farmers Market.