BINGHAMTON, NY – Mayor Jared Kraham was joined by members of the Addiction Center of Broome County this morning to talk about the recent spike in overdoses happening in Broome County.

According to the Binghamton Police Department there have been 47 reported overdoses since January 1st.

Of that 47, 28 have happened in the past 2 weeks.

So far, 3 of those reported 47 have been fatal, one being a 25 year old that lived on the South Side of Binghamton.

Executive Director of A-C-B-C Carmela Pirich , wants to make sure that people know there are resources available.

“So certainly it can be very difficult for people to ask for help, they might feel very embarrassed, they might feel ashamed, they might not want anyone to know. But there are resources that can be very private and also accessible,” says Pirich.

Pirich adds that anyone can have access to a narcan kit if needed.

There are also drug test strips available as well for people to test the drug they’re using.

If anyone wants a narcan kit, Pirich says you can call or text Chris at 608 0315 or Daniella at 221 6587 and arrangements can be made to have one delivered to you discretely.

Sterile Syringes are available as well, for those call 221 3201.