Recent Binghamton grad receives full vaccination scholarship from Governor Cuomo’s office

BINGHAMTON, NY – A recent Binghamton High School graduate is one of 50 winners of SUNY scholarships for having gotten vaccinated.

Yueqi Diao is in the last group of 10 scholarship winners announced by Governor Cuomo’s office today.

Cuomo launched the ‘get a shot to make your future’ incentive as a way to encourage those between the ages of 12 and 17 to get vaccinated once the Pfizer vaccine was approved for that age group.

Binghamton School District officials say that Diao recently graduated 10th in her class and had already planned to attend SUNY Broome to study nursing.

Winners receive a full scholarship to any New York public college or university, including tuition, room and board, and expenses.