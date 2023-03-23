TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Members of the SUNY Broome community are mourning the unsolved death of a former student.

19 year-old DeAndre Matthews went missing in his home city of Brooklyn on February 6th.

His body was found the next day on train tracks, badly burned with a gunshot wound to the head.

An autopsy showed that he had inhaled smoke prior to his death.

Matthews was a student at SUNY Broome during the Fall 2022 semester studying criminal justice.

According to WNBC, his family says he wanted to be a social worker.

They also say he was gay and that they believe his murder may have been a hate crime.

Fellow SUNY Broome students held a candlelight vigil last month to honor him and seek answers to who killed him.