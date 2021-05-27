Rec Park’s first carousel ride of the summer

BINGHAMTON, NY – A true sign of the start of the summer season returned to Rec Park today with the first twirl of the historic carousel.

Mayor Rich David upheld an annual tradition of joining students from neighboring Horace Mann Elementary to take the ceremonial first spins of the season.

The pre-K, kindergarten and first grade students were excited to ride on the free carousel that was donated to the city by George F Johnson.

David, who grew up in the Rochester area, has fond memories of visiting relatives in Binghamton when he was a young boy.

“One of my first memories of Binghamton in general, 40 years ago, was riding the Rec Park carousel, the same one I just rode now,” says David.

The carousels at Rec and Ross Parks will open to the entire public this Saturday.

Same goes for the pools and spray pads at the city parks.

This weekend through June 20th, they’ll be open during the day on weekends only, with Rec opening on evening weekends.

The full 7 day schedule begins June 26th and runs through Labor Day.

Masks must be worn, riders will wait in line outside the carousels and every other horse will be off-limits for COVID safety.