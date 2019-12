The Little League baseball field at Recreation Park will host a temporary ice skating rink that will open up on Friday.

The rink will be in operation until it gets too warm to maintain.



The City parks budget paid for the cost to build and maintain the rink, and all the necessary equipment, totaling 49 thousand dollars.



The rink is 60 feet by 32 feet, and it is a modular design, which means it can be adjusted in future years to meet demand.