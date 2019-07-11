Rec Park Music Fest renamed in honor of Harper Stantz

After 22 years as the Rec Park Music Fest, the annual concert in the park is now called the Harper M Stantz Rec Park Music Fest.

The festival at Recreation Park in Binghamton has been renamed after the Binghamton teen who was tragically killed by an alleged drugged driver back in March. The free outdoor concert features 8 bands playing a variety of music from folk and bluegrass to rock and jam bands. There will be originals as well as tributes to the Grateful Dead and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young.

Festival founder and community volunteer Jim Reyen says the Stantz family, who live a couple blocks from the park, are mainstays at the festival, often in the front row dancing. He says it’s a fitting tribute to Harper.

“She enjoyed music, she enjoyed interacting with people. She enjoyed a spirited event so we’re hoping to capture some of that. For many years, remember and celebrate things that were important to her and bring the community together to be a small part of the healing process.”

The festival has been selling pre-orders for special yellow tie-dye T-shirts to honor Harper that will be available at the festival. Some additional will be available for sale on Sunday.Proceeds from T-shirt sales benefit the Harper Stantz Scholarship Fund.

This year, the length of music has been extended from noon until 10. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic lunches. There will be food and ice cream for sale and kids activities.

The music and sound system are sponsored by the Binghamton Parks Department.