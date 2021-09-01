Rebecca Kaufman leaves Broome County Health Department

BROOME COUNTY – Jason Garnar announced yesterday that an important person within the health department will be stepping down.

Rebecca Kaufman has been the Public Health Director for Broome County for nearly 5 years.

Previously she worked at the Tioga Health Department for almost 6 years.

Garnar says Kaufman has played a vital role in getting Broome County through the pandemic.

Kaufman says she would like to thank Broome County as a whole for everything over these past 5 years.

“I will be going to the Wake County Health Department in Raleigh, North Carolina to be their public health division director. Looking forward to the move but a part of me will always be here in Broome County,” says Kaufman.

Kaufman still has a few weeks left in this position before the move.

As for what this means for the health department, Deputy Director Mary McFadden will be the acting Public Health Director.

Garnar says in the meantime they will continue to search for someone to fill the position permanently.