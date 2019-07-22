Raymour and Flanigan partners with NBC Universal to provide school supplies to kids

Raymour and Flanigan is partnering with an effort by NBC Universal to provide needy kids with school supplies in advance of the new school year.

The furniture and mattress retailer with a location in Johnson City, has started a collection to help students get a good start to the new year. This is the third year it has joined the Supporting Our Schools initiative in conjunction with NBC, the Boys and Girls Club and the United Way. Items requested include number 2 pencils, rulers, backpacks and even USB hardware. Store Manager Erin O’Connor says the staff at the store are as excited about contributing as the customers.

“Every year things get more and more expensive. Parents are taxed with a lot more costs every year, and as well as the teachers. So just to help out and make sure that by doing this it can relieve some of that burden on our local families, whether they be families with children or the teachers.”

The campaign runs through August 18th, at which time the store plans to throw a small party to celebrate. O’Connor says both local Boys and Girls Clubs and the United Way have been stopping by to empty the bin each time it fills up.