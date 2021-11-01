Raymond Performs Unparalleled Lithium-Ion Testing To Prove Industry-Leading Solutions

GREENE, NY- Last week, Dan Harris, a Raymond engineer for energy systems gave a seminar on the battery-testing process at the New York Battery and Energy Storage Technology Consortium (NY-BEST) Fall Energy Storage Technology and Innovation Conference held in Binghamton.

The lithium-ion power market continues to grow rapidly, Raymond is on the cutting edge of this growth working in coordination with the Battery and Energy Storage Technology Test (BEST) and Commercialization Center (BTCC), an ISO 17025 accredited testing laboratory, to build significant capability in lithium-ion battery testing and development.

Raymond energy solutions are put through rigorous testing at the BTCC.

Energy Essentials Distributed by Raymond is just one example in which Raymond’s testing results in a comprehensive lithium-ion, high-performance energy solution to optimize operations.

For more information on The Raymond Corporation, visit www.raymondcorp.com.