Greene NY – The Raymond Corporation of Greene, inventor of the forklift, has been named to the annual Forbes list of Best Midsize Employers.

Raymond was ranked 368 out of 500.

According to Forbes, the manufacturer, which was founded in 1922, has roughly 2,400 workers.

The rankings were determined by anonymous, independent surveys sent to employees asking the workers to both rank their job satisfaction as well as compare it to their perception of the work environment at their competitors.