Raymond holds virtual job fair

GREENE, NY – The Raymond Corporation is offering job seekers interviews from the comfort and safety of their cars.

Starting tomorrow through Saturday, Raymond will be holding a drive though job fair located outside its headquarters in Greene.

It’s looking to fill just over 100 positions such as assembly, machinist, welder and more.

Plus, the company has openings in engineering, IT and office staff.

The drive throughs are intended for the manufacturing positions only.

Executive Vice President Steve VanNostrand says Raymond is a great place to start and work your way up the ladder.

“We offer extensive career development, very generous tuition reimbursement where we will pay the full amount for you to go ahead and get an advanced degree. so we see a lot of people join the organization without necessarily manufacturing background, but work their way all up though the entire way of the organization,” says VanNostrand.

As the company that invented the forklift, Raymond remains at the forefront of material handling, conducting research into electric vehicles and lithium-ion batteries.

The drive through job fairs take place tomorrow from 1 to 6, Friday 9 to 1 and Saturday 9 to 2.

Candidates are asked to pre-register at careers dot RaymondCorp.com although drive-ups will be accepted.

You can use the same website to apply for non-manufacturing positions.