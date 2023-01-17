GREENE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Raymond Corporation is hosting a job fair this Saturday to fill jobs in its expanding second shift.

Raymond is a global manufacturing company that has operated in Chenango County for over 100 years.

It is looking to ramp up production and assembly on its manufacturing floor to keep up with customer demand for forklifts.

The following jobs are currently available:

Assemblers

Material Attendants

Welders

Production Operators

General Utilities

According to Raymond, the company is looking for all levels of experience, but no experience is necessary.

The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the company’s headquarters located at 22 Canal Street in Greene.

There will be on-site interviews and on-the-spot offers. New hires could qualify for shift pay incentives and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.