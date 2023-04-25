GREENE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The NYS SkillsUSA competitions are being held this week at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, and The Raymond Corporation is playing a big part.

Over 2,500 students contestants from around the state participate in a number of skills competitions.

Raymond is sponsoring the welding fabrication portion of the event and providing 4,000 pounds of steel for contestants to use.

On top of the welding fabrication contest, there is a welding sculpture contest, and an individual welding contest.

Associates from Raymond are participating in various leadership and judging capacities:

John Sassani, corporate human resources manager is a chair/industry representative on the NYS SkillsUSA board https://www.nysskillsusa.org/staff.htm [nysskillsusa.org]

Ty Budine, welding manager at Raymond, will be a judge for six competitions which include individual welding, welding fabrication, welding sculpture, CNC milling, automated manufacturing, and industrial motor control.

Raymond says that these competitions are invaluable in helping to encourage students to pursue skill-based careers, as well as explore opportunities in the manufacturing industry.

