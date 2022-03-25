BINGHAMTON, NY – Phelps Mansion Museum is offering the chance to learn about some rare garments that aren’t often seen outside of museums.

Phelps is displaying the private collection of rare women’s clothing belonging to Tamara Manker Gates.

Gates has been collecting the garments for 25 years.

22 dresses, shawls and capes dating from 1800 to 1920 are being exhibited throughout the mansion.

Local dressmaker Julia Adams helped Gates catalog and exhibit the items.

Tomorrow they will hold a Coffee with the Curator talk and tour and each will be dressed in period attire.

“It does change how you feel about yourself, it changes how you move. Not necessarily restrictive as we’ve been told. You have a presence, especially when you have a large skirt, or large sleeves, you have a presence. And it makes you fell like you’re in command of your space which we’re not taught to do anymore,” says Gates.

Gates says she loves the artistry and craftsmanship displayed in the clothing.

Coffee with the Curator runs from 10 to 11 tomorrow with a guided tour and coffee and doughnuts afterward.

Cost is 5 dollars.

For more information, go to PhelpsMansion.org.