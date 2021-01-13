Rapid testing site low on tests

BINGHAMTON, NY – Meanwhile, the rapid results mobile testing site operated by the county is switching to appointment only due to a limited number of test kits.

The site, which is in its second week at Binghamton’s Rec Park, has been very popular, conducting as many as 300 tests per day.

And while it preferred appointments, the county had been accepting some walk-ups.

But with the county running low on the state’s free kits, people must now register.

Broome has requested more tests from the state.

To make an appointment, go to GoBroomeCounty.com.

The testing site will move to the Oakdale Mall parking lot for 2 weeks beginning next Monday.