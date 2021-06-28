Rape charge leads to drug bust in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, NY – Johnson City Police looking to make an arrest on a rape charge last week also busted up an alleged drug selling operation.

J-C Police say they executed a search warrant at 114 Brown Street last Thursday looking to arrest 27 year-old Elgui Javier of the Bronx on allegations that he raped a 14 year-old girl.

As they entered, they discovered 2 men attempting to flee the building.

Police say they recovered a wide variety of illegal narcotics including methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, suboxone strips and drug packaging materials.

Both Javier and 36 year-old Rayshawn Thompson of Johnson City faces a long list of drug charges.

Javier was also arrested for rape and criminal sexual act charges.