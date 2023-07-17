ENDICOTT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A guitar virtuoso is making his way to an Endicott Park.

Randy McStine is set to perform in Glendale Park for the Music in the Glen community music series on July 18 at 6 p.m. Momentarily back from a world tour with Porcupine Tree, he will be performing his original music.

McStine is a musician, songwriter and producer. He is a guitarist and vocalist, whose initial work was under the name Lo-Fi Resistance. He has collaborated with a variety of artists such as Panic! at the Disco, Tears for Fears, King Crimson, and more. McStine’s work embraces genres such as Rock, Alternative, Progressive, Singer-Songwriter, Folk, Pop, and Ambient.

The concert is free to all who attend.



