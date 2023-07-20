ENDICOTT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Local volunteers are donating their time to make a family’s home ADA accessible for years to come.

The Ramp It Up Program is a team of youth and adult volunteers through the Broome County Council of Churches, that builds ramps for home-bound residents. The recipient of the newest ramp is the Fabrizi family in Endicott. Son of Megan, Liam Fabrizi was born with a neuromuscular disorder called spinal muscular atrophy. Volunteers constructed a ramp to the front door of the Fabrizi’s home, and in the coming weeks, will install an exterior elevator that will lift a wheelchair.

Ramp It Up Coordinator Bob Bundy says they went through ten different blueprint sketches before settling on the final design.

“I believe that has a lasting impact, because you never what they’re gonna say. For some people it’s the first time they’ve been out of their house in a year or two years. So it’s really moving and it’s something that I think the kids would remember. It really shows what we should do for our neighbors, I mean giving back to the community,” said Bundy.

This is the program’s first time including an elevator in a build. Bundy says that the project cost well over $30,000, but that the community rallied together to get the funding. Liam’s story was featured on Good Morning America, you can view it on binghamtonhomepage.com.