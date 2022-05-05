HARPURSVILLE, NY – The Ramp it Up Program continues to provide easier home access to people around Broome County. Ten members of Windsor High School’s Varsity Club have been building a ramp at a home in Harpursville.



The parents of the household have had to move their daughter in and out of the house whenever they wanted to go somewhere.

Because of this project, the family’s ease of access has never been greater.

Career Councilor Heather Noyd says, “It is so fulfilling to not only be a part of the build ground up, but to see a family come out and express their gratitude. Seeing them being able to walk the ramp and really see how it will impact their daily life, is so fulfilling I can’t even explain it.”

The Ramp it Up Program is organized by the Broome County Council of Churches.

The Council of Churches builds an average of fifteen ramps a year for home bound individuals. This marks the fourteenth ramp built by Windsor students since 2012.



If you are looking to volunteer, you can visit the Council of Churches website at https://broomecouncil.net/volunteer-get-involved/.