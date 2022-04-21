ENDICOTT, NY – Former New York City Mayor and President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is scheduled to visit Endicott on Sunday for a rally to support his son Andrew’s campaign for New York Governor.

The younger Giuliani is holding his first official rally of his campaign at George W. Johnson Park on Oak Hill Avenue on the village’s Northside at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Andrew Giuliani, a former Trump aide, has made previous visits to Endicott including a stop at En-Joie Golf Course during the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open last July.

Giuliani says he chose Endicott for his first rally because of its history as a hub for business and innovation.

And he says his father is looking forward to returning to Greater Binghamton where he served as a federal prosecutor early in his career.

“He might have decided it more based on how great the Italian food is in Endicott, more than anything else. He wants to make sure he got a good meal before and after. Thankfully he doesn’t charge me very much for his campaign duties but he does it for food or maybe a cigar occasionally. But the truth is, he’s been very adamant about starting Giuliani rallies. He was a big part of the Trump rallies in 2016 and in 2020. He actually would go as a surrogate for President Trump all around the country,” he says.

Andrew says his father will likely stump on his behalf across the state as the June 28th Republican primary draws nearer.

A recent Zogby poll of GOP voters showed Giuliani with a narrow lead over Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin.

Former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and businessman Harry Wilson are also in the race.

Sunday’s rally takes place at 2 p.m. at George W Johnson Park in Endicott.