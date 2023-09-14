BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Three local legends are being honored for their memorable athletic careers.

Matt Raleigh, Brian Daubach, and Tom Morgan are the 2023 inductees for the Binghamton Baseball Shrine. Raleigh, Daubach, and Morgan all previously played in Binghamton and had outstanding professional careers before going on to foster the love of the game in other athletes. The trio will be inducted into the shrine during a ceremony on September 16 at Mirabito Stadium, ahead of the Rumble Ponies game. Fans are asked to be in their seats by 5:40 p.m.

It is said that Matt Raleigh will always be remembered in Binghamton after hitting an Eastern League-leading 37 home runs and driving in 74 runs over 122 games in 1997 with the Binghamton Mets. Raleigh played nine total seasons throughout his professional career, two being in Binghamton. Raleigh has kept his talents close to the Southern Tier with the Raleigh Baseball Institute in Endicott, which continues to serve as a catalyst for local youth development. Raleigh is also credited for his role as an instructor and key contributor to the Maine-Endwell Little League team who went on to win the Little League World Series Championship in 2016.

Before spending eight-years in the majors, Brian Daubach spent the 1996 season with the Binghamton Mets. Out of High School, he was drafted by the Mets in the 18th round of the 1990 MLB draft. During his time in Binghamton, he hit .296, secured a team-high record of 22 home runs, and had 76 RBIs. Daubach played nine seasons in the minor leagues before making his major league debut with the Miami Marlins in 1998. He played with three other teams in the MLB including the Chicago White Sox, the New York Mets, and the Boston Red Sox, who he earned a World Series ring with in 2004. After retiring from the game, Daubach has remained successful. He currently serves as the Hitting Coach for the Rochester Red Wings, the Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.

In 1950, at just 19 years old, Tom Morgan made a name for himself in the industry with the Binghamton Triplets. In his second professional season, Morgan earned 17 wins and shared the Eastern League lead with 21 complete games and five shutouts. After becoming a standout player for Binghamton, Morgan was called up to the major leagues by the New York Yankees where he went on to win two World Series championships in 1951 and 1952. In the prime of his career, Morgan left the team to serve in the military during the Korean War, preventing him from winning a third ring with the team in 1953. Following the war, he joined the Los Angeles Angels from 1961 to 1963, finishing his 12-year run in the majors. Morgan remained active long after his playing career ended as a highly regarded pitching coach, instructor, and scout. Morgan died in 1987 due to health complications.

The Binghamton Baseball Shrine started in 1993 and has enshrined 81 members to date. This will be the 27th induction class in its history. The festivities will be emceed by longtime WNBF and Binghamton University broadcaster Roger Neel.

To purchase tickets to the game, visit BINGRP.com, call (607)-722-3866, or visit the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.