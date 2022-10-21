BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County Habitat for Humanity held a celebration of 30 years of providing homeownership to low-income families.

Habitat’s annual “Raising the Roof” gala took place at the Holiday Inn in downtown Binghamton.

The evening featured live music, first by Alyssa Crosby and Oliver Kammerman during the cocktail hour and then a concert by the Southerntiersmen after dinner.

The event featured raffles of a donated big screen TV and a donated snow blower.

Plus dozens of silent auction gift baskets.

Executive Director Mari Giurastante said that the organization relies on the money raised, along with volunteer hours and donated materials, to achieve its mission.

Giurastante said, “Habitat is an organization that’s built on community support. Everything that we receive in donations goes directly to building houses and helping families achieve their dream of stabilizing their lives with homeownership and helping their children achieve their dreams as well.”

Giurastante said that volunteers, both at the construction sites and in the office, are essential to Habitat’s viability.

Work crews build the homes on Wednesdays and Saturdays and accommodate volunteers with a variety of skills.

For more information, go to broomehabitat.org.