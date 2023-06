APALACHIN N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Stray Haven Humane Society is inviting members of the public to “Raise The Woof!” this weekend.

The fundraising event will feature a live performance form Eliot Lewis who has experience playing keyboard for Hall & Oats, and played on a Tina Turner album. The ticket prices will be $30.

The doors will open at the Watermans Café & Tasting Barn in Apalachin at 2:30 p.m. with the live show beginning at 3:00 p.m on Sunday, June 11th. For tickets call (607) 565-2859.