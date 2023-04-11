BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State has the 3rd highest demand for organ and tissue donations in the country, and the month of April is dedicated to raising awareness and donating life.

April is recognized as National Donate Life Month, and the City of Binghamton raised the flag this morning honoring the families of donors and those waiting on the recipient list.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham says that in 2022, across the country, over 40,000 organs were donated.

A Director at Connect Life in Syracuse, Mark Kenville says that we have all been given the gift of life, and we need to give a part of it back.

“We look at the flag as a symbol of hope. Hope for the thousands of New Yorkers that are waiting for life saving organs. The thousands of people that need life enhancing and life changing tissue donations. As well as those thousands of people who hope to have their sight restored through cornea transplants.”

Kraham says that currently, there are more than 104,000 people in the U.S. awaiting a life-saving transplant and over 9,000 of them are here in New York.

Kraham says that a single donor can save up to 8 lives.

The theme for this year’s campaign is make a splash.

You can sign up to become a donor at your local DMV office.