Raise cancer awareness on Friday by wearing pink at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – If you’re planning on going to the Dick’s Open this Friday, don’t forget your pink.

The American Cancer Society has partnered with the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open for the inaugural Pink Out Day.

Attendees of the tournament’s first round and Keith Urban concert are encouraged to wear something pink in honor of those who have faced a cancer diagnosis.

Senior Manager of Community Engagement Jamie Kane says this is a great opportunity to raise awareness that they’re here to help.

“What we really want people to understand is where the money goes that we raise at the Cancer Society. It supports our access to care programs. Which include the Hope Lodge which helps patients that need a place to stay during treatment. Or our road to recovery program we’re always looking to build that and we’re also looking for volunteers for that program. It’s the local programs that serve the patients in this community,” he says.

The first 1,000 people entering the Keith Urban concert will receive a free pink gift.

Kane says on the 18th green before the concert kicks off, they will be having a ceremony to honor local cancer survivors and caregivers.