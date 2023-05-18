MILFORD, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A new tourist attraction near Cooperstown is now open for its third season.

NewsChannel 34’s Jim Ehmke rode the rails recently with an ecotourism business aimed at more than just train enthusiasts.

Rail Explorers Cooperstown is setting off on the maiden voyage of its 2023 season.

It’s embarking on an 8 mile round trip excursion along the Charlotte Valley Express aboard steel deck rail bikes.

The journey includes bucolic views of rural pastures, forests and the Susquehanna River.

“You’re seeing the edges of the valley and you’re going through a railroad that’s over 150 years old, on tracks that are that old. It’s beautiful,” says Owner Mary Joy Lu.

The southern trip also goes across the historic 200 foot-long Portlandville Trestle.

Another tour 12 miles roundtrip to Cooperstown is also available.

The tandem bikes seat two and can be combined to form a quad bike.

There’s plenty of room to bring along drinks, snacks and even a well-behaved pet weighing less than 40 pounds. And there’s an electric motor to assist with the pedaling.

“When you’re pedaling, you’re really comfortable. No one has to overstrain. We want that because we want people of all ages and abilities to be able to enjoy the experience of the outdoors.”

When they reach the end of the line, Rail Explorers staff use a hydraulic platform to lift and spin the bikes around for the return trip.

Mary Joy Lu is co-founder of Rail Explorers USA which introduced the rail bike industry to North America in 2015. She says it’s a great way to spend family time in nature, away from hand-held devices.

“There’s something so incredibly exciting about going clickety-clack, clickety-clack on these gorgeous tracks. And I think you’ll be surprised, you’ll fall in love with it too.”

After a 90 minute ride, the rail bike caravan returns to the historic train station in Milford where the bikes will be spun around again for the next beautiful biking experience along the historic steel rails.

In Milford, Jim Ehmke NewsChannel34.

Rail Explorers is currently open Thursday to Monday but will expand to 7 days a week once school lets out.

Tours begin at 9 with the last one leaving at 4:30.

Prices range from 40 to 45 dollars per person depending on the tour.

For more information and to make reservations, which are recommended, go to http://RailExplorers.net.