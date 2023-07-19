COOPERSTOWN, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Cooperstown railroad bike tour has announced new plans for guests.

Rail Explorers has decided to expand their hours to operate seven days a week until Octoer 31, due to popular demand. Also, as part of National Dog Day in August, the business is offering a new pet-friendly offering. Giving canine members of the family a complimentary dog biscuit, bandana, and dog mat for use during the ride, pets will ride for free with their families. The deal is limited to one pet per bike and weight restrictions do apply. Previous pet guests have included dogs, cats, lizards, parrots, and even ducks.

Rail Explorers is also planning a fall special for those looking to explore the fall leaves. In partnership with The Otesaga Resort Hotel, a fall foliage adventure will be available for guests able to enjoy Cooperstown’s landscape. The package includes and overnight accommodation for two, no resort free, two tickets to Rail Explorers experience, complimentary snacks, and merchandise.

To make reservations, visit Otesaga.com or call (607)353-6906.

Rail Explorers is an eco-friendly, pedal powered rail bike tour alongside the river. It features one 8-mile track and one 12-miles track for guests to pedal throughout the city. Group, private and educational tours are available. In addition, special tours with direct supervision are available for those who are visually or hearing impaired or with cognitive disabilities.