NICHOLS, NY – And they’re off…well, almost.

The harness track racing season begins tomorrow at Tioga Downs Casino Resort.

The start of the season is always scheduled to coincide with the annual running of the Kentucky Derby.

Starting at 1:30, there will be live music along with food and drink specials on the P-J Clarke’s party deck.

Racing starts at 5, but will take a pause during the running of the derby.

Marketing Director Jim Weed says all of the COVID restrictions of the last 2 years are now a thing of the past.

Weed says it will be the biggest party in the Southern Tier.

“The regulars, the horse people, they’re coming because that’s what they love to do. But this also attracts the general public as well. It’s just a wide variety of guests that will be here and it’s a fun day,” says Weed.

Racing will continue every weekend into September and is free and open to the public.

Weed says after Memorial Day, the outdoor water slide will open and the bounce houses will return, making

Tioga Downs a great place for family entertainment.

The Country Fair Buffet has reopened and the casino recently added a Dunkin’ Donuts.

More news on events at TiogaDowns.com.