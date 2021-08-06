Racing returns to Watkins Glen International

WATKINS GLEN – Welcome back.

NASCAR returns to Watkins Glen International this weekend after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Kevin Gfeller of our Elmira sister station tells us, fans are already set up and ready to see their favorite drivers race.

“I’ve been coming down here for 20 years,” says NASCAR fan Traci Hopkins

“I’ve been coming here since 1998, missing only last year,” says NASCAR fan Tracy Youngman.

For many NASCAR fans, coming to Watkins Glen International is like Christmas.

Gathering in one location with friends and family to celebrate an event.

After being cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, these fans are like kids waiting for Santa Claus.

“It gives you adrenaline, hearing the cars go by,” says Davidson.

That’s my alarm clock in the morning. The cars going around the track,” says Hopkins.

Like many others, Hopkins and Davidson met through their love of racing.

“I came here with my grandma and we met them here and now we are camping with them,” says fan Giana Davidson.

“This used to be their site, then we bought the site from them and they’re coming down with us,” says Hopkins.

Youngman is from Rochester and says the people keep her coming back.

Another commonality, everyone her their unique story of how they got into racing.

“I actually got into NASCAR, because a ex-boyfriend looked like Jeff Gordon. So, I decided to start rooting for Jeff Gordon and it kind of went from there,” says Youngman.

However, since Jeff Gordon is retired, she’ll be rooting for Chase Elliott.