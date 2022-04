BINGHAMTON, NY – Pet owners looking to get their pets a rabies vaccine are in luck.

A rabies vaccination clinic will be held this Saturday at the Vestal Fire Station #3 located at 2164 Old Owego Road, Vestal.

Vaccinations will only run from 10-11 AM.

All pets need to be at least 3 months old to get the vaccine, and must be restrained by a responsible party.

A $10 donation per pet is requested to go toward AARF.

Please bring all previous rabies vaccination certificates with you.