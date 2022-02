BINGHAMTON, NY – Meanwhile, the Libertarians nominated a Chenango County man to run against U-S Senator Chuck Schumer.

Tom Quiter of Mount Upton will now run for election to a different Senate.

Quiter ran unsuccessfully as a Libertarian for New York State Senate in 2020 as the only opposition to Senator Fred Akshar.

Last July, he announced that he intended to run for State Senate again.

But now it appears as if he’s set his sights on even higher office, the United States Senate.