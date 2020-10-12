Questions remain about Yellow Zone school testing procedures

BINGHAMTON, NY – There are still a number of unanswered questions with regard to how school districts that intersect Governor Cuomo’s Yellow Zone cluster designation will be impacted by the testing mandate.

Maine-Endwell school officials say that none of its students or staff are subject to the mandated testing because none of the district’s buildings fall within the zone.

Meanwhile, Binghamton is planning to test 20% of its teachers and staff who are coming into its buildings to provide remote instruction, even though the students will continue to stay home for the 2 weeks of the yellow zone designation.

And Union-Endicott posted to its website that it hopes to have information this week about where and when testing will take place and who will pay for it.