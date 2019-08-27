Queens Recognize Queens event is all about empowerment

BINGHAMTON N.Y -A local organization committed to empowering women is looking to project itself to new heights.

Queens Recognize Queens is holding a relaunch party this Saturday at the DoubleTree Hotel in Binghamton.



The 3 year-old brand offers events, coaching and consulting to help people overcome adversity and thrive.



Founder Ebony Tutora says this upcoming co-ed celebration will focus on luxury and empowerment.

“It’s our mission to empower women physically, emotionally, spiritually and really give them the tools to not just live life at a mediocre level, but to really thrive and to change their mind sets so that they can live their best lives,” says Tutora.

The party runs from 7 to 9 pm on Saturday at the DoubleTree.

Aside from networking, there will be poetry readings, a deejay, photo booth, swag bags and butlered hors d’oeuvres and drinks.



Tickets at the door are $55, however there are a number of special deals available.



You can find them and more information on the Queens Recognize Queens Relaunch Party Facebook page.