Queens Recognize Queens event is all about empowerment

BINGHAMTON N.Y -A local organization committed to empowering women is looking to project itself to new heights.
Queens Recognize Queens is holding a relaunch party this Saturday at the DoubleTree Hotel in Binghamton.
The 3 year-old brand offers events, coaching and consulting to help people overcome adversity and thrive.
Founder Ebony Tutora says this upcoming co-ed celebration will focus on luxury and empowerment.
“It’s our mission to empower women physically, emotionally, spiritually and really give them the tools to not just live life at a mediocre level, but to really thrive and to change their mind sets so that they can live their best lives,” says Tutora.
The party runs from 7 to 9 pm on Saturday at the DoubleTree.
Aside from networking, there will be poetry readings, a deejay, photo booth, swag bags and butlered hors d’oeuvres and drinks.
Tickets at the door are $55, however there are a number of special deals available.
You can find them and more information on the Queens Recognize Queens Relaunch Party Facebook page.